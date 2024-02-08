Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi, who is currently gearing up for the premiere of his upcoming web show Indian Police Force, expressed his admiration for the Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In a recent interview, the actor hailed Vanga as someone "who thinks out of the box." He also said he wants to work with the filmmaker one day. Vivek’s father and veteran actor, Suresh Oberoi, starred in Vanga’s 2019 film Kabir Singh as well as the recent release Animal.

Vivek Oberoi backs Sandeep Reddy Vanga

In a conversation with PTI, Vivek was asked to comment on Vanga receiving flak for the movie, the actor said "Artists, crazy people, and maverick thinkers' often court criticism for their work. As a creative person, I don't believe in judging people by any moral compass because a moral compass can shift. There was a time when if you (women) didn't cover your head, you would receive flak for it. If you are a professional working where other men were involved, you would receive flak. So, things change, and the moral compass shifts... As an artist, you cannot have boundaries. You have to see things from an artistic perspective. "

Vivek also expressed his wish to collaborate with Vanga in the future. "He (Vanga) is a man who feels madly (for cinema). The day he calls me and says, 'I have this role for you', I'll be like, Count me in," said the actor.

Controversies around Animal

Animal, one of the top-grossing Hindi films of 2023, was slammed by a section of viewers and critics for its poor portrayal of women, misogyny, and graphic violence. Vivek said he is happy for his father, known for films such as Phir Wahi Raat, Sharabi, Vijaypath, and Soldier, who is receiving several offers after the success of Animal.

In Animal, Suresh Oberoi played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Prem Chopra, among others.

