Updated January 14th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Konkona SenSharma Says Wake Up Sid Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Is Not ‘Her Kind Of Film’

Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor shared screenspace in Wake Up Sid. The actress has now opened up about his recent release Animal directed by Sandeep Vanga.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Konkona Sensharma
Konkona Sensharma file photo and Animal official poster | Image:Konkona Sensharma/Instagram, IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Konkona Sensharma has been earning praise for her recent outing Killer Soup. The actress stars in the dark series alongside Manoj Bajpayee. During the promotional spree of the show, she opened up about the recent release Animal which is headlined by her Wake Up Sid co-star Ranbir Kapoor. 

Konkona Sensharma says she does not have a problem with violence on screen, but it should have meaning

Animal hit the big screens on December 1. The series directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is headline by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. While the movie scripted history by becoming the fastest Hindi film to mint ₹500 crore at the domestic box office, it seems to have divided cine-goers with a section of society terming it ‘misogynistic and too violent’. In an interview with ANI, Konkona Sensharma also weighed in her opinions about Animal. 

Official poster of Konkona Sensharma starrer Killer Soup | Image: Konkona Sensharma/Instagram 

The actress stated that though she does not have a problem with showing violence on scene, she believes it should be justified. She asserted, “There has to be a reason why it's there in the film because it connects to the characters or it connects to the plot, or whatever it has to justify itself. That is one thing, why is it there? What is the intent of the director?”

Konkona Sensharma says she does not stand for violence in relationship 

In the same conversation, the Ek Thi Daayan actress admitted that she has not seen Animal yet. Because she is not drawn to films like it. She mentioned, “From what I understand and I may be mistaken, I've not watched 'Animal' because I don't feel it's my kind of film. I haven't been drawn to the film even from the reviews and things.” She further mentioned that she is aware of the director's previous work where violence in relationships is normalised, seemingly hinting at Kabir Singh, which she stands against. 

Konkona Sensharma and Ranbir Kapoor on the poster of Wake Up Sid | Image: IMDb 

Reading further, Konkona mentioned that she is not the kind of audience the film is made for. She said, “But that's not what I've heard. And I don't think I'm the target audience anyway. Millions of people are watching it, so it's doing very well and they don't need me.” Notably, Konkona and Ranbir Kapoor starred together in Wake Up Sid and collaborated again recently for a commercial shoot. 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

