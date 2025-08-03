War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer Witnesses Slow Tickets Sales In The US, Mints ₹1.31 Crore Against Coolie's ₹7.5 Crore

War 2 Advance Booking: The pre-sales for the premiere show of the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer action film is witnessing slow growth in the North American markets. While the YRF spyverse movies have traditionally performed well at the US box office, War 2 is not seeing the same response so far. With 11 days to go for its release, more push is needed to boost the collections in the US, considering the fact that War 2 is releasing alongside Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.

War 2 US advance booking update

According to Venky Box Office, War 2 has sold 5448 tickets from 1585 shows playing in over 580 locations in North America. The movie has minted $150,978 or ₹1.31 crore so far. The collection is on the lower side and mostly the ticket sales have been for the Telugu version. This may be a bad sign for the Spyverse movies.

War 2 will release on August 14 | Image: X

War 2 ticket sales is not just impacted by the lack of promotions from the team but also because of the Coolie factor. The Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna starrer action movie has collected $843,673 or ₹7.4 crore from pre-sales of its premiere shows in the US and these numbers are when bookings are open for the evening shows. Coolie will soon cross the $1 million pre-sales mark at the US box office and with its trailer release on August 2, the buzz for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has only heightened.

War 2 is the 6th YRF spyverse movie

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming movie is headlined by Hrithik Roshan, who also starred in its first part War as agent Kabir. The sequel also features Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.