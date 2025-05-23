Ace X Review: Netizens Praise Vijay Sethupathi-Yogi Babu's Film For 'Not Being Boring And Cringeworthy'

Updated May 23rd 2025, 12:29 IST
Ace: Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth starrer Tamil romantic crime comedy finally released in cinemas on May 23. Directed, written, and produced by Arumuga Kumar, this movie marks Sethupathi’s 51st lead role. As it hit the big screens, early watchers and critics who attended morning shows have started sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).
Vijay Sethupathi's film getting positive reviews from viewers, with many praising its entertaining storyline and his performance.
One user wrote, “#ACE delivers a usual commercial entertainer, blending songs, action, and comedy in perfect balance. The standout feature is the hilarious #VijaySethupathi & #YogiBabu duo. Director @Aaru_Dir crafts a mass-appealing film set against a vibrant Malaysia backdrop.”
Another commented, “One of those films where the hero picks brains over brawn. @rukminitweets shines in her Tamil debut with a meaty part. @iYogiBabu gets a solid part to entertain after a long time.”
A different review stated, “First & foremost the movie did not bore or cringe at any point. The movie just needed better staging & execution, was feeling like watching film that should have come 10 years back (KTV Movies). @VijaySethuOffl & #YogiBabu managed to evoke laughter at intervals, #RukminiVasanth was such a delight to watch.”
Also Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf X Reviews: Netizens Call Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer The 'Most Crappy' Film In 25 Years
The newly released film features Yogi Babu in a supporting role. It tells the story of Kannan, who dreams of starting fresh in a foreign land but finds himself entangled in a dangerous shark circle. A bold heist, meant to bring hope, turns into a curse, leaving Kannan to outwit his own destiny.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 23rd 2025, 12:29 IST