Ace X Review: Netizens Praise Vijay Sethupathi-Yogi Babu's Film For 'Not Being Boring And Cringeworthy'

Ace: Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth starrer Tamil romantic crime comedy finally released in cinemas on May 23. Directed, written, and produced by Arumuga Kumar, this movie marks Sethupathi’s 51st lead role. As it hit the big screens, early watchers and critics who attended morning shows have started sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Is Vijay Sethupathi’s Ace worth watching?

Vijay Sethupathi's film getting positive reviews from viewers, with many praising its entertaining storyline and his performance.

One user wrote, “#ACE delivers a usual commercial entertainer, blending songs, action, and comedy in perfect balance. The standout feature is the hilarious #VijaySethupathi & #YogiBabu duo. Director @Aaru_Dir crafts a mass-appealing film set against a vibrant Malaysia backdrop.”

Another commented, “One of those films where the hero picks brains over brawn. @rukminitweets shines in her Tamil debut with a meaty part. @iYogiBabu gets a solid part to entertain after a long time.”

A different review stated, “First & foremost the movie did not bore or cringe at any point. The movie just needed better staging & execution, was feeling like watching film that should have come 10 years back (KTV Movies). @VijaySethuOffl & #YogiBabu managed to evoke laughter at intervals, #RukminiVasanth was such a delight to watch.”

All about Ace