War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Surpasses ₹150 Crore Mark In The Opening Weekend

Updated 17 August 2025 at 18:16 IST
War 2 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer started off its box office journey with an excellent opening, followed by a 10.29 per cent spike in the collection on the second day. However, since the film has entered its first weekend, the film is struggling to even earn ₹50 crore at the box office. On Saturday, the movie witnessed a 42.02 per cent downfall in the collection, and something similar is likely to repeat on Sunday. However, the film has managed to surpass the ₹150 crore mark and might conclude its opening weekend collection around ₹170 crore.
According to Sacnilk, Ayan Mukerji's directorial earned ₹18.38 crore on the fourth day of the release at the box office since morning. Adding the collection, the 4-day total stands at ₹160.98 crore. However, it must be noted that this is not the final figure and would be updated at the end of the day.
To be noted, the War 2 is running in parallelly to Rajinikanth's Coolie on Sunday. Both have since morning earned around ₹18 crore, at the time of writing this article.
War 2 had an overall 27.85 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with 16.24 per cent in the morning and 39.46 per cent in the afternoon.
Rajvir Ashar, assistant director of Pathaan, took to his social media handle to criticise the movie. Rajvir shared that his "most" anticipated day turned out to be a "colossal disappointment". "This one was just a heartbreaking experience for me. I was rooting for this film and all it did was upset me to no degree! A mid-first half is followed by a deplorable and overlong second. Neither did it have enough highs nor was it successful in resonating with me emotionally! The most ‘anticipated’ day turned out to be a ‘colossal’ disappointment. Weakest film of the universe!" he wrote.
The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes, Tiger franchise, Pathaan and the upcoming film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 17 August 2025 at 17:57 IST