War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Surpasses ₹150 Crore Mark In The Opening Weekend

War 2 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer started off its box office journey with an excellent opening, followed by a 10.29 per cent spike in the collection on the second day. However, since the film has entered its first weekend, the film is struggling to even earn ₹50 crore at the box office. On Saturday, the movie witnessed a 42.02 per cent downfall in the collection, and something similar is likely to repeat on Sunday. However, the film has managed to surpass the ₹150 crore mark and might conclude its opening weekend collection around ₹170 crore.

War 2 box office collection day 4 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, Ayan Mukerji's directorial earned ₹18.38 crore on the fourth day of the release at the box office since morning. Adding the collection, the 4-day total stands at ₹160.98 crore. However, it must be noted that this is not the final figure and would be updated at the end of the day.

To be noted, the War 2 is running in parallelly to Rajinikanth's Coolie on Sunday. Both have since morning earned around ₹18 crore, at the time of writing this article.

War 2 had an overall 27.85 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with 16.24 per cent in the morning and 39.46 per cent in the afternoon.

YRF's insider is 'disappointed' with War 2

Rajvir Ashar, assistant director of Pathaan, took to his social media handle to criticise the movie. Rajvir shared that his "most" anticipated day turned out to be a "colossal disappointment". "This one was just a heartbreaking experience for me. I was rooting for this film and all it did was upset me to no degree! A mid-first half is followed by a deplorable and overlong second. Neither did it have enough highs nor was it successful in resonating with me emotionally! The most ‘anticipated’ day turned out to be a ‘colossal’ disappointment. Weakest film of the universe!" he wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)