War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Estimates): Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Struggles On Monday, Unlikely To Achieve ₹200 Crore Milestone

War 2 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is earning mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The movie had an excellent opening, and after two days, the film is witnessing a continuous decline in its collection. In the opening weekend, the movie earned ₹174.75 crore at the box office in India with ₹126 crore in Hindi, followed by ₹7.55 crore in Telugu and ₹1.2 crore in Tamil. While the number is higher than other critically and commercially acclaimed movies of the year, such as Chhaava, Saiyaara and Sikandar, experts predict that War 2 will finish its box office run with much lower collection than anticipated and required to make the project profitable for YRF.

On Monday, the film is struggling to earn as the collection pace is very slow.

War 2 box office collection day 5 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the Kiara Advani starrer earned ₹3.66 crore at the box office since Monday morning. The movie will seemingly fail the Monday test if it doesn't earn over ₹20 crore today. Adding the five-day collection, the total stands at ₹178.41 crore, but this is not the final figure. The Monday figure will be updated towards the end of the day.

War 2 had an overall 10.63 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with 8.33 per cent in the morning and 12.93 per cent in the afternoon.