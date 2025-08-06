War 2: Can Jr NTR Match Hrithik Roshan’s Moves In Dance Faceoff? Janaabe Aali Glimpse Raises Fans' Anticipation

The first song from War 2, Aavan Jaavan, was a clear hit ever since its release on July 31. Fans are now eyeing the next track from the YRF action film, which features a dance faceoff between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Ahead of its release, YRF has revealed the first look of the highly anticipated song titled Janaabe Aali.

Will Jr NTR match the dance skills of Hrithik Roshan?

The first photo from the scene hints at a high-energy song featuring the duo sharing the stage. It clearly promises an epic musical face-off. Set against a grand backdrop, Janaabe Aali showcases stylised choreography and a larger-than-life setting. Yash Raj Films confirmed that the full song will only be available to watch in cinemas.

YRF confirmed the song’s release through a social media post that reads, “There will be ‘WAR’ on the dance floor too! Tomorrow, catch a glimpse of the dance rivalry that you can ONLY watch on the BIG SCREEN when #War2 releases in cinemas from Aug 14, worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil! #JanaabeAali (Hindi), #SalamAnali (Telugu), #Kalaaba (Tamil).”

Hrithik Roshan's nod to Jr NTR's dance skills

The ‘Greek God of Bollywood’, Hrithik Roshan, recently attended an event in Sri Lanka where he spoke at length about his upcoming film War 2. During his speech, the Krrish actor praised his co-star Jr NTR, saying, “Jr NTR is incredible, and a true champ. He’s the first co-star I’ve worked with who doesn’t need rehearsals. He has every step inside him already. That amazed me completely. Working on the dance-off with Jr NTR was an extraordinary experience, and I learned a lot from him, which I’ll now incorporate.”