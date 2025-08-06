War 2: 'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan Floors Fans With 'Humble' Shoutout To Jr NTR's Dancing Skills

The first song from War 2, Aavan Jaavan, was an instant hit ever since its release on July 31. Fans of the film are now waiting for the next track from the YRF actioner, which is said to be a dance-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Ahead of the song's release, Hrithik, who is reprising his role as Agent Kabir in the film, lavished praises on his co-star Jr NTR's dancing skills.

Hrithik Roshan's shoutout to Jr NTR's dance skills wins fans' hearts

Popularly referred to as ‘Greek God’, Hrithik Roshan recently attended an event in Sri Lanka where he spoke extensively about his upcoming film, War 2. Speaking at the event, the Krissh actor heaped praises on his co-star Jr NTR. He shared, "Jr NTR is incredible, and a true champ. He’s the first co-star I’ve worked with who doesn’t need rehearsals. He has every step inside him already. That amazed me completely. Working on the dance-off with Jr NTR was an extraordinary experience, and I learned a lot from him, which I’ll now incorporate.”

The compliment, coming from Hrithik Roshan, one of the best dancers in the industry, is big for Jr NTR, who is not known as much of a dancer. Fans of the Dhoom 2 star have particularly praised his ‘humility' and complimented his gesture. As per a latest update, the dance-off track featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will not premiere before the release of the film. As per media reports, a glimpse of the song will be released this week, but the full song will only be available to cinegoers who will catch the film on the big screens.



Also Read: Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet With Effortless Dance On War 2 Song Aavan Jaava, Fans Miss Kiara Advani

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR spark fan wars on X

A screengrab of treding section of X&nbsp;