War 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's Actioner Eyes To Mint ₹55 Crore Opening In India, Sells 1.2 Lakh Tickets In 2 Days

War 2 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are gearing up for the release of their action thriller helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role and will be seen romancing Hrithik, but there is a twist. Ahead of the release, the makers are keeping the audience hooked by teasing the songs, and now they have opened the advance booking window for tickets. It's been two days since the makers announced that they had opened the ticket counter, and since then, the film has earned ₹4.19 crore in India.

War 2 day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, War 2 sold 1.2 lakh tickets across 8516 shows in India, minting ₹4.19 crore on the opening day. With block seats, the movie has earned ₹8.62 crore. The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil - in 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX, ICE and Dolby Cine formats. So far, Delhi is topping the state-wise chart collection with ₹67.7 lakh.

The film is facing tough competition in the Tamil language as Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is also releasing on the same day. In Tamil, the film has sold 4917 tickets in 2D and minted ₹70.83 thousand. Whereas, Coolie in Hindi has earned ₹45 lakh in the 2D version. However, it must be noted that Rajini's movie window opened a few days before War 2.

War 2 to mint ₹90-100 Crore on Day 1

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, War 2's Hindi version might open in India between ₹28-32 crore nett and in all versions could earn between ₹50-55 crore. "War2 – Day 1 • Hindi: ₹ 28–32 Cr Nett (could touch ₹35 Cr if early reports are highly positive) • All Versions: ₹50–55 Cr Nett • Worldwide Gross: ₹ 90- 100 Crore" read the post.

CBFC asked to trim Kiara Advani's bikni scene

Ahead of the release, the censor board recommended additional cuts to the movie despite the makers having edited out 10 minutes of footage. Among the edits, it is believed to be the pool scene featuring Kiara in a bikini has been trimmed by the War 2 team, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. The teaser had glimpses of it, and the song Aavan Jaavan and its BTS video depict how toned and fit the actress looks. It is said that 9 seconds of "sensual visuals" from the movie have been asked to be removed by the CBFC. This could mean that Kiara's bikini scenes with Hrithik may have been slightly trimmed.