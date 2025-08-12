Who Is Georgina Rodriguez? Former Gucci Sales Assistant Who Is Now Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée

Georgina Rodriguez, on August 11, announced her engagement to football star Cristiano Ronaldo. The couple has been together for nearly a decade and even parent 5 children. Georgina Rodriguez's announcement of taking the plunge with the Real Madrid star has sent fans into a frenzy. It has also heightened an interest in Georgina Rodriguez, who is much more than a ‘WAG’.

Who is Georgina Rodriguez?

Georgina Rodriguez was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to an Argentine father and a Spanish mother. She moved out of her house at 18 and worked to make ends meet and provide for herself. She worked retail jobs during the weekdays and at a bar on the weekends. She also took up jobs as a waitress and a nanny to earn daily bread. Things went south for her when her mother passed away in a car accident when she was a teenager, and her father was embroiled in a drug trafficking case.



One of the jobs that Georgina Rodriguez partook was that of an assistant at a Gucci Store. This proved to be a turning point in his life. She first met Cristiano Ronaldo at the brand's store in 2016. Their meeting quickly blossomed into romance, and they went public in 2017. Her relationship with the footballer catapulted her to global fame. She took up modelling roles and rose to fame as an influencer. Since then, she has appeared on several magazine covers and in campaigns for luxury brands. She has also launched an athleisure line. Georgina Rodriguez has also produced and starred in the Netflix show, I Am Georgina.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's family life

Ronaldo and Rodriguez share five children together. They co-parent Ronaldo's older children, Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva Maria and Mateo, whom he welcomed via surrogacy in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Bella in 2022. In the same year, they announced the heartbreaking news of the demise of Bella's twin brother, Angel.



