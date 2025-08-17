Movies Releasing In Theatres This Friday (August 22): Nobody 2, Paradha, The Toxic Avenger, Indra And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies that are slated to release this week in the theatres. This Friday, no Hindi film is releasing, but there are several movies from various languages lined up for you to enjoy this week. From Nobody 2 and Relay to Anupama Parameswaran's Paradha, the list includes movies from all genres.

Nobody 2

Sequel to Nobody (2021), Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA and Colin Salmon reprise their roles. The film has already released in the United States and garnered positive reviews. The movie is now set to release in India on August 22.

Indra

A brooding man seeks justice while caught in crime and betrayal amid a corrupt urban landscape. His moral struggle unfolds through twists and confrontations in this atmospheric tale. Starring Vasanth Ravi, Mehreen Pirzada and Anikha Surendran, the movie is set to release on August 22.

Relay

A broker of lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten them breaks his own rules when a new client seeks his protection to stay alive. Starring Riz Ahmed, Lily James and Sam Worthington, the action thriller is set to release on August 22.

Paradha

It is an upcoming Indian bilingual social drama, starring Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha Krish in the lead roles. The story revolves around a veiled village woman whose life changes when city visitors challenge her traditions. As she questions customs and investigates a curse, rumours of Sati emerge, leading her to confront societal norms. The film will release in Telugu and Malayalam languages. It will hit the theatres on August 22.

The Toxic Avenger

A horrible, toxic accident transforms downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze, into a new evolution of hero: The Toxic Avenger. The sci-fi drama stars Elijah Wood, Peter Dinklage and Jacob Tremblay. The film will hit the theatres on August 22.

Phaphey Kuttniyan

Neeru Bajwa and Tania starrer is a laugh-out-loud family comedy drama about two con women on a mission to flip the script on their lives. Packed with colourful chaos, wild twists, and questionable decisions, their escapades raise one big question, will they finally get caught, or catch a conscience first? To find out, watch the movie in theatres on August 22.

Afterburn