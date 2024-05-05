Advertisement

Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next highly anticipated movie War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film marks his Bollywood debut and his first movie as an antagonist. Several photos from sets have gone viral that showed the Telugu star in a raw avatar. However, reports suggest that makers have decided to treat the cinemagoers with the first look of Jr NTR.

When will Jr NTR's War 2 look be unveiled?

According to a report in 123Telugu.com, Jr NTR's first look from War 2 be released on May 20, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. The RRR actor will turn 41 and there are high chance that makers might tease the audience with a peek into his character.

When the War 2 team enjoyed dinner together

Last week Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan were snapped with their better halves Lakshmi Pranathi and Saba Azad, and director Ayan Mukerji in Mumbai. The team was joined by Ayan's best friends Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In a viral video, Jr NTR, who was exiting the restaurant late at night with his wife Lakshmi, happily posed with a female fan for a selfie.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to feature in a dance-off in War 2?

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Jr NTR and Hrithik will participate in a powerful dance number despite the fact that they will be up against one another in the movie. The source quoted in the report stated, "It’s going to be Hrithik vs Jr NTR in War 2. But the makers smartly and organically have come up with a situation in the film where the two male leads will be seen dancing to a catchy song. It is composed by Pritam and is considered to be one of the biggest highlights of the film".

The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens in 2025.