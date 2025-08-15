War 2 Post-credit Scene Decoded: Bobby Deol Trains Younger Alia Bhatt In Alpha, Will She Turn On Her Master?

Updated 15 August 2025 at 17:51 IST
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 hit the theatres on August 14, clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie. The movie has high-octane action sequences with several surprises for movie buffs. As rumoured, the post-credits scene introduced Bobby Deol in Alpha. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, with Deol reportedly playing the antagonist. So, let's decode the character and plot of the post-credit scene shown in War 2.
The post-credit scene opens with Bobby Deol, dressed in an-all black ensemble, making a tattoo, a logo of an agency on a young girl's hand. When she asks Deol what Alpha stands for, to this, he explains that it is the first letter of the Greek alphabet and their program's motto - Sabse pehle, sabse tezz aur sabse veer (The first, the fastest, the strongest).
While many movie buffs believe that the little girl could be the younger version of Alia Bhatt, who is being trained under the supervision of Deol. As the movie continues, Deol will turn into her nemesis, going all rogue.
However, to us, the plot could be that Alia and Bobby are on a different side of the coin, which runs against the Indian system. As the movie continues, Alia realises that her powers and efforts are being misused by Deol, and turns rogue. She might join hands with Sharvari, who works in R&AW, and decide to take down Deol for the betterment of India.
Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes the Hrithik Roshan-led War franchise, Katrina Kaif-led Tiger franchise and Pathaan. It is expected that in Alpha, Hrithik will have a cameo appearance as Kabir. The movie is slated to release later this year on December 25, on the occasion of Christmas Day.
