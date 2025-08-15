War 2 Post-credit Scene Decoded: Bobby Deol Trains Younger Alia Bhatt In Alpha, Will She Turn On Her Master?

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 hit the theatres on August 14, clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie. The movie has high-octane action sequences with several surprises for movie buffs. As rumoured, the post-credits scene introduced Bobby Deol in Alpha. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, with Deol reportedly playing the antagonist. So, let's decode the character and plot of the post-credit scene shown in War 2.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Alpha post-credit scene explained

The post-credit scene opens with Bobby Deol, dressed in an-all black ensemble, making a tattoo, a logo of an agency on a young girl's hand. When she asks Deol what Alpha stands for, to this, he explains that it is the first letter of the Greek alphabet and their program's motto - Sabse pehle, sabse tezz aur sabse veer (The first, the fastest, the strongest).

While many movie buffs believe that the little girl could be the younger version of Alia Bhatt, who is being trained under the supervision of Deol. As the movie continues, Deol will turn into her nemesis, going all rogue.

However, to us, the plot could be that Alia and Bobby are on a different side of the coin, which runs against the Indian system. As the movie continues, Alia realises that her powers and efforts are being misused by Deol, and turns rogue. She might join hands with Sharvari, who works in R&AW, and decide to take down Deol for the betterment of India.

All about Alpha