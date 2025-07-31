War 2 Song: Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani's Sizzling Chemistry In Aavan Jaavan Will Make You Forget All About Saiyaara | Watch

War 2 Song Out: YRF finally dropped the first song track of War 2, titled Aavan Jaavan, featuring Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan, who set the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry quite literally. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will be released on big screens on August 14, and just two weeks before the grand premiere, fans got a super romantic gift from Arijit Singh and Pritam.

The soft beats and sparkling romance between the lead pair have already created a buzz across the internet. This marks Shershaah actress’s first movie after welcoming her baby girl with Sidharth Malhotra. War 2’s Aavan Jaavan song release also coincides with her 34th birthday.

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR starrer War 2's first song out

The song Aavan Jaavan created quite a buzz as it brought back the team behind the Kesariya song from Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukerji, composer Pritam, singer Arijit Singh, and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. Their previous collaboration became a chartbuster in 2023.

This War 2 song captures Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s playful chemistry as they dance through the streets of Italy, make wishes, and drive past lush greenery. True to the YRF style, the track also features a Kiara's bikini scene, which was also a standout moment in the trailer.

If we sum up, Aavan Jaavan is a happy love song that will give butterflies in your stomach and is likely to make you dance as well. Visually, it feels surreal with its Mediterranean backdrop, vibrant tones, and dreamy outfits. While it may not give something entirely new, it carries a refreshing vibe.

The song has also been released in Tamil and Telugu.

More about War 2

War 2 marks the sixth instalment in Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe. Shridhar Raghavan has written the film, and it features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles.