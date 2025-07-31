Kiara Advani Birthday: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The New Mom We Bet You Did Not Know

Kiara Advani Birthday: The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014, is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Kiara Advani is gearing up for her next release, War 2, headlined by Hrithik Roshan, the first track from which Aavan Jaavan will be released today. The actress has a lot to celebrate in her personal life as well. She welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2 years after her marriage to Sidharth Malhotra. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at these lesser-known facts about Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani is related to Bollywood icon Ashok Kumar

While Kiara Advani is considered an outsider in Bollywood, her deep connection in the industry is not known to many. The actress is the great-granddaughter of legendary actor Ashok Kumar. She is also the grand-niece of Saeed Jaffrey.

What's behind Kiara Advani's name change?

While it is commonly known that Kiara changed her name from Alia Advani, the story behind the same remains lesser propagated. The actress changed her name to avoid confusion with Alia Bhatt. However, she picked the name Kiara after watching Priyanka Chopra-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Anjaana Anjaani. Inspired by the name of Priyanka's character in the film, she picked Kiara.

Kiara Advani's first acting job was when she was 8 months old

It is not widely known that Kiara Advani's first on-screen appearance was when she was just 8 months old. She featured in an advertisement for a baby cream, which also starred her mother.



Kiara Advani's first job

While Kiara has ample connections in the film industry, her first job was not in front of the camera. Before taking up acting roles, the actress briefly worked as a teacher at Early Birds Playschool. Her mother is said to be the headmistress of the same school. In fact, it was Kiara's mother who insisted she complete her graduation degree in mass communication before entering showbiz.

Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor's union before Kabir Singh