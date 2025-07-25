War 2 Trailer: Rivals Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Are On A Mission To Protect India, Bikini-clad Kiara Advani Is More Than Just A Prop

The makers of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's War 2 have unveiled the high-octane trailer today, July 25. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the sequel to the 2019 hit film War, which also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor alongside Hrithik. The over 2-minute trailer is high on action and emotions with a pinch of romance and betrayal. Interestingly, Kiara, who was speculated to be just a prop in the movie, is actually a decorated army officer.