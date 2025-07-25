The Fantastic Four First Steps X Review: Vanessa Kirby Steals The Limelight From Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach And Joseph Quinn, Netizens Call Her 'Perfect Sue Storm Adaptation'

The Fantastic Four: First Steps X Review: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn's superhero drama is receiving rave reviews from critics and the audience. The film is finally here, and they are here to stay. Not just the plot or direction, every single character is receiving a heap of praise. However, among all, Vanessa as Sue Storm stole the limelight. Movie buffs are calling her a "powerhouse" for portraying the iconic character with such brilliancy.

Movie buffs are going gaga over The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The movie released today, July 25, in India and within hours of release, movie buffs took to their X handles to share their reviews. A user praised the performance of Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch and wrote, "All of you owe Joseph a huge apology; he gave us THE definitive take on the Human Torch. It's nice to finally see a version of Johnny who's as smart as they are annoying. A master rage baiter, but so genuine and compassionate. I adore him so much! #FantasticFour."

Another user praised Kirby and wrote, "Vanessa Kirby is easily the heart of #FantasticFour and steals the entire movie. She's a powerhouse on screen and embodies everything you'd want in a perfect Sue Storm adaptation. She's the glue that keeps the team together, a comforting mother, and such a badass. I'm obsessed!"

A user shared a still from the movie that shows her winning over the people without using her powers. Praising her, the user wrote, "Thinking about how one of Sue’s greatest strengths doesn’t even come from her powers, it comes from her maternal instincts, like she literally gave the cap/Vision we don’t trade lives” speech to the general public and earned their trust back."

Another wrote, "The way these two scenes solidify Sue Storm as one of the best female characters the MCU has ever had... Vanessa Kirby, you're a blessing."

"Just got out of the theater from watching #FantasticFour. Definitely one of the strongest MCU movies in recent times. The complete silence in the cinema during THAT emotional moment towards the end... The visuals, the score, the aesthetic... Simply put, it was... fantastic," read the review.

Another wrote, "#FantasticFour Is a masterpiece. the visual effects and the score are a HUGE stand out. Galactus Is huge In IMAX. It’s emotional and gives you hope. It beats you off and doesn’t stop. STAY Until the END CREDITS."

All about The Fantastic Four: First Steps