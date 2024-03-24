Advertisement

The makers are busy shooting for War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in Mumbai. Lately, it was reported that makers have built a huge set of a 300-year-old heritage monastery on a hilltop in Andheri as they have planned to take the action scene a notch higher. In the latest update, they have welcomed a new member onboard - music composer Pritam.

War 2 makers welcome Pritam onboard

A source told Pinkvilla that Pritam will be composing music for War 2. "Ayan Mukerji and Pritam share a 100 percent track record when it comes to delivering an album that stays relevant for years to come by – be it Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, or Brahmastra," the source continued. The duo is now set to reunite for the fourth time on War 2. Pritam has also worked with producer Aditya Chopra on multiple projects over the years – from Dhoom, Dhoom 2, New York, Badmaash Company, Dhoom 3, to Tiger 3. With Pritam coming on board, fans can expect some memorable and soulful tracks.

(A file photo of Pritam | Image: Instagram)

Pritam is excited to work with Ayan Mukerji

The source shared that Pritam is excited to design the music for War 2 as the idea is to compose songs which are to be picturised on "two of the finest dancers of Indian Cinema – Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR". "The team of War 2 is putting in all efforts to amp up the stakes of this new chapter of YRF Spy Universe – be it scale, action, story telling or the music,” the source added.

(A file photo of Pritam | Image: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan preps for War 2

Hrithik is all geared up to reprise his character of Agent Kabir in the Yash Raj Films franchise - War 2. To deliver a stylised action scene, Hrithik has been undergoing martial arts training. He will be seen in hand-to-hand combat sequences along with a thrilling Katana sword fight sequence. In addition to this, the actor has undergone an intense physical transformation to mould himself in Kabir's silhouette. “A huge set was constructed, along the lines of a 300-year-old heritage monastery on a hilltop, by art designer Rajat Poddarr and his team," a source told the portal.

The second instalment of the spy drama promises an edgier premise under the direction of Ayan Mukerji. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR, who is the antagonist in the action thriller. War 2 is slated to hit theatres on August 14, a day ahead of Independence Day.