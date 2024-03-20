Was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producer Wary Of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Flop Streak?

Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has locked Eid 2024 for its release on the big screens. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Manushi Chillar. Ahead of the film’s release, the producer has opened up on the challenges of casting stars like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together. The producer also shed light on casting the actors at a time when their previous films have not yielded successful results at the box office.

It’s not easy to pull off a casting coup of this sort: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producer

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama ahead of the film’s release, producer Vashu Bhagnani opened up on casting Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together in the film. Calling it a “casting coup”, the producer admitted that the task of bringing the two actors together for a film was ‘definitely hard’. He credited the movie’s big banner and director Ali Abbas Zafar for making it possible.

The producer said, “Hamara title bahut bada tha (our title was too big)– Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Secondly, we got a reputed director on board – Ali Abbas Zafar.” He added he has a good bond with Akshay Kumar which got him onboard the film. As for Tiger’s casting, the producer stated that his son Jackky Bhagnani was close to the actor which worked in their favour. Vashu Bhagnani added, “Toh, trust mein picture chalu ho gayi (so, the movie began in trust) and in the process, it became bigger and better. Everyone knew that a film with such a title would be grand. But when these three greats came together, the film’s hype went many notches higher.”

Both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been a part of ensemble movies before. Akshay has been featured in multi-actor movies like Housefull, Welcome, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Good Newzz. Tiger Shroff has also featured in movies like Ek Villain, and Student Of The Year 2 and he will also be seen in the upcoming film Singham Again which features more than one lead actor.



Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer on casting Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff despite them delivering flops

In the same conversation, Vashu Bhagnani was also asked about his choice of casting the actors despite them delivering not-so-successful movies at the box office. Akshay Kumar's last release Mission Raniganj failed to hit a chord with the audience and so did Tiger's Ganapath. Talking about the same Bhagnani said, “It’s not the fault of the actors. It’s the timing, how the film has shaped up and whether the film has acceptance – these factors matter more. In the case of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the title itself is so big.” The producer further assured that their film would do well because “The action is grand and the music is also in sync.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer on what made him change the genre of the film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, originally released in 1998, was a comic caper film. The movie was directed by David Dhawan and featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles. On why the producer decided to change the storyline in the remake, Vashu said, “My family and I were discussing how to go about it and we decided to go larger-than-life with this title. That’s how we decided to approach Ali. The plan was made to make an action comedy. Aisi film banana ke liye hum remake nahin kar sakte the.” He further stated that he wanted to drift away from the comedy-caper genre.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan at the box office as both films have booked Eid 2024 for release.

