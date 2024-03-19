Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life. The actor, who is on a promotional spree, opened up about his Hindi release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which he plays the antagonist. The film is slated to release next month and stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead.

Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up about Akshay Kumar's persona behind the camera

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Prithviraj said that Akshay Kumar is a "very inspirational" actor owing to his efforts towards the craft. He is a superstar but when one looks at him, they’ll realise how much this means to him. "He is still up at 4 AM and he is so strict with his diet, and his lifestyle, he is on set early morning and you’ll never see Akshay sir tired. When he is called for a shot, you’ll never see him tired, he is very inspirational that way,” Prithviraj continued.

(A file photo of Prithviraj | Image: Instagram)

Shedding light on Akshay's parenting skills, Prithviraj said that when he was shooting for the film in Glasgow, he got to know him as a father. He revealed that Aarav had come on the sets and hung out with them during his stay. "The way he is with his family or with his son, I don’t know if I’m allowed to give out information about Akshay sir, but he is one of those guys if you know him better, you will tend to like him," Prithviraj revealed.

(A file photo of Akshay and Aarav | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Prithviraj Sukumaran's role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

On Sunday, the director teased the mystery look of Prithiviraj in the film. A man's silhouette appears amid the fire, wearing a long leather jacket and a mask to cover his face. As suggested in the teaser, the film's villain could use AI to take on Akshay and Tiger's characters in the film. More details on the mystery villain played by Prithviraj will be revealed in the coming days.

(A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: Instagram)

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid, clashing with Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan.