Watch: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Attend Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok's Wedding Ceremony
Amitabh Bachchan, along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, was spotted at the wedding ceremony of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's wedding in Mumbai. The bash was also attended by the legendary singer Asha Bhosle.
Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony held at The St Regis Hotel. The wedding ceremony took place in Mumbai on March 5. Bigwigs from the world of sports, politics and Bollywood were in attendance at the grand affair.
The Bachchans were among the first to arrive at the wedding party. Amitabh Bachchan donned his signature white-on-white look at the event. He teamed an eggshell chikankari kurta with a matching bottom and his signature shawl. He was accompanied by his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan, who looked graceful in a white and golden saree.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai also attended the wedding. The couple made a separate entry from Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya. The King actor looked dapper in a black bandhgala, which he teamed with white bottoms. Aishwarya Rai, on the other hand, was stunned in a powder blue anarkali suit. She teamed the look with a statement neckpiece.
Apart from the Bachchan family, legendary singer Asha Bhosle was also in attendance at the event. Aamir Khan also arrived at the wedding bash. He donned a crisp red kurta topped with a matching jacket and teamed it with a white bottom. The photos and videos of guests arriving at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's wedding are now viral on social media.
More about Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok
Saaniya Chandhok hails from a prominent family background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has also been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar, for several years. Arjun, 26, has featured in five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for Mumbai Indians (MI), claiming three wickets while conceding 114 runs. He has also scored 13 runs in his IPL career so far. Arjun currently represents Goa in domestic cricket after having made his Mumbai debut in 2021.Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year, Arjun was traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and is set to represent LSG this season.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 5 March 2026 at 14:44 IST