Watch: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Attend Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok's Wedding Ceremony

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony held at The St Regis Hotel. The wedding ceremony took place in Mumbai on March 5. Bigwigs from the world of sports, politics and Bollywood were in attendance at the grand affair.

The Bachchans were among the first to arrive at the wedding party. Amitabh Bachchan donned his signature white-on-white look at the event. He teamed an eggshell chikankari kurta with a matching bottom and his signature shawl. He was accompanied by his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan, who looked graceful in a white and golden saree.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai also attended the wedding. The couple made a separate entry from Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya. The King actor looked dapper in a black bandhgala, which he teamed with white bottoms. Aishwarya Rai, on the other hand, was stunned in a powder blue anarkali suit. She teamed the look with a statement neckpiece.



Also Read: Rashmika-Vijay Reception: Industry Insiders Join Starry Celebrations

Apart from the Bachchan family, legendary singer Asha Bhosle was also in attendance at the event. Aamir Khan also arrived at the wedding bash. He donned a crisp red kurta topped with a matching jacket and teamed it with a white bottom. The photos and videos of guests arriving at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's wedding are now viral on social media.

Advertisement

More about Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok