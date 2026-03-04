Viral Video: Rashmika Mandanna Blushes After Vijay Deverakonda Says 'Telugu States Have Got A Good Daughter-in-law' Ahead Of Their Hyderabad Reception

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. The couple's dreamy wedding ceremony took place in front of close friends and family. Days after the wedding, the actors are all set to host their wedding reception in Hyderabad tonight, March 4.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda meet Telugu press before wedding reception

Ahead of their wedding reception later today, Rashmika and Vijay made an appointment with the members of the Telugu press. The newly married actors arrived hand-in-hand to address their home media following the wedding. For the ocassion, Vijay opted for a bright yellow kurta.

Rashmika, on the other hand, donned a pastel pink saree teamed with a golden full sleeves blouse. The Pushpa fame oozed a new bride glow and topped up the look with signature bridal jewellery. Several photos and videos of the couple from the event are now viral on social media. Expressing gratitude to fans and media, Vijay Deverakonda said, "You guys have been watching me since I was a kid, saw me growing through movies, interviews, and photoshoots. When I was at the beginning of my career, all these interviews mattered.”



Also Read: Sangeet of ViRosh: Rashmika-Vijay Offer Peek Into Their Magical Moments

He continued, “This relationship, of an actor chasing his dreams, you were part of that journey. Today, when I am married, you are still here, and we are all growing. Telugu states now have a new daughter-in-law. Please take care of her.” His comments made Rashmika Mandanna blush, and the attendees cheered in support. The actress added, “This is the first time we are taking such a big step, so we seek all of your blessings for us to start a new life.”



Also Read: Vijay Announces Scholarship For Class IX And X Students In Telangana

Advertisement