Watch: Before Eetha, The Iconic Vithabai Moment Was Recreated on This Reality Show

The makers of Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha officially unveiled the teaser of the film on June 24. The first look of the movie based on the life of the Lavani legend, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, has left social media users impressed. The teaser has also left netizens curious about the life and legend of the Tamasha artist.

While the tale of Vithabai might not be popularly known across the country, it is a hugely popular lore in Maharashtra. Fans and scholars of popular culture, as well as followers of dance and music, are no strangers to Vithabai and the hardships she faced. Before Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, contestants of the reality show Dance Deewane season 3 paid a moving tribute to the Lavani queen through a performance.

Dance Deewane 3 tribute performance for Vithabai resurfaces after Eetha teaser

In 2021, Dance Deewane season 3 contestant Soochana Chorge, along with her choreographer Vaishnavi Patil, paid a moving tribute to Vithabai in one of their semi-final performances. A video of their performance has resurfaced following the teaser release of Eetha. In the clip, the contestants could be seen recreating the iconic scene where Vithabai was in the final stage of her pregnancy, screaming in labour while the crowd demands her to perform. She then goes to cut her own umbilical cord and returns to the stage to finish the performance shortly after.

The dramatisation of the story by Soochana Chorge and Vaishnavi Patil moved judges and panellists to tears. Actress Madhuri Dixit could be seen getting emotional and went on to tell the story of Vithabai to those not in the know. The contestants Soochna and Vaishnavi were the runners-up of the show and finished second, while Piyush Gurbhele lifted the trophy that year.

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Shraddha Kapoor will play the role of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in Eetha. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 28, 2026.