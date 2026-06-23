Eetha: Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar And Why Is She Getting A Biopic Starring Shraddha Kapoor?

After Chhaava, director Laxman Utekar is all set to bring another real-life character's journey to the big screen. Starring Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the upcoming musical drama, with score and songs by Ajay-Atul, Eetha features the Stree actress as the very popular Lavani and Tamasha artist. As the movie and Vithabai take centerstage, here's a deep dive into the life and times of one of the most influential Marathi art and cultural figures.

Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

The teaser of Eetha offers a glimpse into the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most revered Lavani and Tamasha artists whose performances captivated audiences for decades. According to the makers, the film traces the extraordinary journey of the performer and celebrates her contribution to India's folk theatre traditions. Vithabai was among the most influential figures in Marathi folk performance and was honoured by the President of India in 1957 and 1990 for her contribution to the art form.

Vithabai was born in 1935 in Maharashtra's Solapur district. She inherited her skills from her family of artists and performers. Her father, Bhau Bapu Mang Narayangaonkar, was a renowned artist who used to run a Tamasha troupe established by his father, Narayan Khude. Vithabai trained in Lavani, Gavlan and Bhedik early on in her life.

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She travelled around villages in Maharashtra, performing when she was spotted by Marathi playwright Mama Varerkar, who invited her to join his troupe. Here she learned Angik, Vachik, Satvik and Abhinaya and entertained her fans. As her popularity grew, Vithabai came to be called as Tamasha Samradni (Tamasha Empress).

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Eetha will release during the Raksha Bandhan holiday in August | Image: X

Vithabai performed while 9 months pregnant

A scene featured in the Eetha teaser shows Shraddha as Vithabai delivering her baby while fans shouted her name. It is said that Vithabai was reportedly nine months pregnant when she was performing at a Tamasha show. During the performance, she went into labour. However, she did not immediately stop the programme. According to sources, she briefly went backstage, delivered her baby and later returned to the stage. The scene that aptly reflects her dedication to her art will be shown in the movie. Eetha teaser also shows the craze for Vithabai among her admirers. This is set to be a feminist tale of epic proportions and will put the spotlight back on Marathi folk and art forms through one of the most popular faces that represented it on the national stage.

Shraddha Kapoor recreates an iconic scene from Vithabai's life in Eetha teaser | Image: X

When Raj Kapoor offered her a movie

As Vithabai's fame travelled far and wide, legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor offered her a role in one of his films. However, she declined the opportunity, choosing to remain committed to her art form and the stage that gave her fame.

A tragic death amid penury