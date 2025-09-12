Watch: Disha Patani's Last Spotting Before Firing At Her Bareilly Residence

Shots were fired by two men on a motorbike outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly. While the actress lives in Mumbai, her family members, including elder sister Khushboo, brother Suryansh and parents Jagdish Singh and Padma, reside where the firing incident took place. An FIR has been registered in the case and the security outside the Patanis' residence in Bareilly has been beefed up.

SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya said, "Today we got information about shots fired at the residence of retired CO Jagdish Patani (father of actor Disha Patani) by two motorbike-borne assailants. FIR is being registered in the matter. Armed Police personnel have been deployed for security. Five teams have been constituted under SP City and SP Crime for the probe. Strict action will be taken against the accused. I personally met the family and assured them of their safety."

A post has gone viral on social media according to which shots were fired at Disha's family residence in Bareilly because of the "insult to revered saints Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj". "She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma,” a portion of the post read. Khushboo Patani, Disha's elder sister, who is a former Major in the Indian Army, had spoke out against Aniruddhacharya Maharaj for his controversial views on live-in relationships. In a viral video, she had called Aniruddhacharya Maharaj "anti-national" for his misogynistic comments on women who live with their partners before marriage. Many believed that she had also spoken against Premanand Ji Maharaj. However, Khushboo clarified that her remarks were only against Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.

Disha Patani is Khushboo Patani's younger sister | Image: Instagram

Before firing took place outside the Patanis' residence in Bareilly, Disha was snapped at the Mumbai airport on September 9 as she jet off to an unknown location. She wore a black tracksuit with sunglasses and obliged paparazzi with photographs.

A few days before that, on September 5, she was snapped at Bandra in a white crop top and grey leggings.

Disha Patani spotted in Bandra on September 5 | Image: Varinder Chawla