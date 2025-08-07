Watch: Kajol Snaps When Asked To Speak In Hindi At Maharashtra State Film Awards, Says 'Jisko Samajhna Hai Samajh Lenge'

Kajol is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actress recently attended the Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025, where she addressed the press in both Marathi and English. However, when she was asked by a paparazzo to speak in Hindi, she refused. This video has gone viral on the internet with netizens bashing the actress for not respecting the Hindi culture. However, a section of the internet came out in her support, suggesting that it was a state-related event.

What did Kajol say that left the internet fuming?

In the video going viral on the internet, Kajol can be seen speaking in English and Marathi. Amid this, a paparazzo asked her to repeat in Hindi. On hearing this, the actress, visibly annoyed, said, "Should I say it in Hindi now? Whoever wants to understand, will understand!” While many noticed her annoyance, as the video continued, when a paparazzo asked her a question related to a film, she first answered in Marathi and then repeated in Hindi, "Aur Hindi mai bataduin to zaroor karuingi".

Kajol's Hindi remarks spark a mixed response on the internet

Soon after the video was uploaded, netizens slammed her. A user wrote, "If she feels uncomfortable and ashamed to speak in the Hindi language then she should stop working in Bollywood Hindi Movies. She should drop her double standards." Another wrote, "Hindi se actress bani varna pata nahi kaha hoti.....ab marathi bolkar neta ban rahi hai. Disgraceful." A third user wrote, "Why she is working in hindi films , she should work in Marathi films only , if they don't respect and hate Hindi why do and translate your movie in Hindi."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

A section of the internet came out in her support and lauded her response. A user wrote, "Amazing, more power to you."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Another user wrote, "#Kajol’s choice to speak Marathi at a Marathi film award event proudly celebrates her roots &respects the occasion."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

A third user wrote, "Language is identity, and Kajol embracing Marathi on that stage was both graceful and powerful. More power to those who stand up for India’s true multilingual spirit!"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)