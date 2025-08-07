Katrina Kaif Pregnant With First Child? 'We Become Family Of Three In 2025' Post With Vicky Kaushal Goes Viral, Here's The Truth

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 after dating for a few years. However, most part of their relationship was kept under the wraps until they tied the knot in Madhopur, Rajasthan. As Katrina's contemporaries like Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more have embraced motherhood with their respective partners, fans are expecting that VicKat also share the good news with them. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, which released in early January 2024. Ever since, her public appearances have also been scarce, giving rise to hearsay that she is pregnant with her first child. The couple was last spotted together this year in February at the premiere of Vicky's movie Chhaava.

Amid this, an Instagram post has gone viral suggesting that Katrina and Vicky are expecting their first child this year. The post also mentions that the baby is due in October or November. It is accompanied by a photo of the celebrity couple and a graphic that has the footprints of a newborn baby besides that of their parents with a text that reads, "In 2025, we become a family of three."

Viral Insta post 'announcing' VicKat's pregnancy | Image: Instagram

This post "announcing" Katrina and Vicky's pregnancy has led many to believe that the couple is expecting their first child. It appears on 'Bollywood Feels' Instagram handle. But what is the truth?

The post that has given rise to speculation around Katrina's pregnancy is fan-made and not shared by the couple or any of their family members on social media. In fact, a recent video of Vicky and Katrina had surfaced in which the actress didn't look like she was pregnant.