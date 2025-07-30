Watch: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Headout To Alibaug For Midweek Getaway, Fans Demand Actress To Return To Big Screens

Katrina Kaif has been away from the limelight for quite a while and hasn’t even appeared in any recent films. However, today turned out to be a treat for fans as the paparazzi spotted one of the most-loved couples, Vicky Kaushal and his ladylove, twinning while heading to Alibaug. Their public appearance sent fans into a frenzy, with many expressing their love on social media.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are off to Alibaugh, video goes viral

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are known for keeping their relationship low-key, and a rare glimpse of them together is something their fans wait for. The couple were spotted stepping out of their car before boarding a ferry to Alibaug today.

Chhaava actor looked stylish in an off-white shirt and blue baggy trousers. He finished the look with a black cap, mask, sunglasses and white trainers.

Merry Christmas actress chose a clean and casual outfit, a crisp white shirt with loose white trousers. She tied her hair in a ponytail, wore black sunglasses, and covered her face with a black mask.

Their simple appearance, grounded nature, and choice to use public transport instead of a private jet or car won over fans. While some praised their modest style, others asked Katrina to return to the screen. One user even commented, “Katrina looks pregnant.”