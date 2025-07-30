Sushmita Sen's Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Sharply Shuts Down Troll Giving Him Unsolicited Advice On Being 'Friend Zoned' By Miss Universe

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl dated for over three years before breaking up in 2021. Even being exes, the duo stayed close friends and made a few red carpet appearances together. Amaran actor recently celebrated seven years of friendship with Main Hoon Na actress by posting a loved-up photo with her. However, a muggle accused him of living under the rocks and being friend-zoned by the Miss Universe. The model-actor hit back with a befitting reply.

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl silences trolls after 7th anniversary post goes viral

On Monday, July 28, Rohman Shawl shared a black-and-white photo with Sushmita Sen. In the picture, she turned her face away from the camera while he held her close. Both wore matching outfits. Along with the photo, he shared an emotional note that read: "Some stories outgrow their titles, but never their meaning !! I taught you chess, you now beat me without mercy 🤭 You taught me to swim, dragged a water-phobic soul into the deep end (emotionally and literally) 😌😍

And how can I not thank you for giving me the best haircuts 😌🤤 We swapped roles, fears, and strengths, and somewhere between checkmates and deep ends, we found a bond that outlived labels 😇 Not lovers, not strangers, something softer, rarer !!! You were once my safe place & somehow, still are!!!! ❤️ Grateful for the love we had & the quiet friendship that stayed @sushmitasen47"

When a troll commented, "Friend-zoned, you are! Just get out of it and own yourself! Individually, you can do more than living just as a shadow of Miss Universe!", Rohman responded calmly and firmly: "Being associated with someone remarkable doesn’t diminish me, it reflects the kind of people I choose to walk beside & my love. Galaxies don’t cast shadows — they shine together!! Much love."

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen’s dating timeline

The actress met Rohman after she accidentally clicked on his direct message on Instagram. Sushmita shared that he first invited her to watch him play football, but they later chose to meet for a coffee date.