Watch | Rakul Preet Singh Schools 'Millennial' Husband Jackky Bhagnani For Acting Like Gen Z Over Situationship Remark

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani sparked a row after their recent appearance on a podcast. Social media went abuzz when the actor likened his marriage to Singh as a ‘situationahip’ while stressing that they are exclusive with each other. His comment drew flak from social media users who argued that the label he used to describe his relationship was misplaced.

Shortly after, the actress took to her Instagram account to react to the backlash. A day later, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani filmed a video laughing off the controversy. Their video is now viral online.

Rakul Preet Singh schools Jackky Bhagnani

On April 26, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she could be heard saying, “Kitni baar bola hai isko that we are millennials, gen Z banne ki zarrorat hai hai, (I have told you many times that we are millennials and do not need to act like Gen Z.)" In jest, she seems to reprimand Jackky, who could be seen standing in the corner, holding his ears in apology.

A screengrab of Rakul Preet Singh's post | Image: Instagram

Continuing the joke, Rakul scolded Jackky for creating the row. To this, the actor clarified that he did not mean anything by his remark. The De De Pyaar De actress laughed and said, “I know, but the world needs to know.” She continued, “It's okay, since you guys are not stopping, let us also have a laugh about it”.

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A screengrab of Rakul Preet Singh's post | Image: Instagram

The witty comes after Rakul penned a serious note against the media backlash on their interview. On April 24, Rakul took to her Instagram stories to share a post quoting the interview with her and her husband. Along with the post, she wrote, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create (sic)." Her husband and actor Jackky seconded her reaction and reposted her story on his account as well.