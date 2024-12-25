Watch: Ranbir-Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha Greets Paps At Annual Kapoor Christmas Bash With The Cutest Wish

The Kapoor family is out to attend the annual Christmas bash at Kunal Kapoor's house. However, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt 's daughter Raha stole the limelight with her cute wish to the paps. It was during this Christmas bash, the toddler made the first appearance in 2023. Fast forward to today, she was rather cheery and friendly with the paps stationed at the venue. While Alia asked the paps not to shout because of Raha, little did she know that her daughter was not in a grumpy but happy mood.

How did Raha react to seeing the paparazzi?

On Wednesday, the couple arrived for the Kapoor family's Christmas brunch with their daughter, dressed in a white frock. The family of three was spotted arriving at the venue, and in a video that surfaced online, Alia and Ranbir could be seen happily posing together for the paparazzi. The moment the little one stepped out of the car with her father Ranbir, she waved and loudly said "Hi, Merry Christmas" and waved at them frantically. She did get shy the moment paps responded to her wish. However, towards the end, she again waved at them and even sent a flying kiss. Adorable isn't it? Even her parents, Alia and Ranbir, couldn’t help but smile at their daughter’s playful gesture.

(Ranbir Kapoor holds Raha in arms | Image: Manav Manglani/Instagram)

For the occasion, Ranbir opted for a striped blue and white T-shirt paired with white jeans and shoes. Alia, on the other hand, looked lovely in a red maxi dress. The two were all smiles while posing, with Ranbir seen fulfilling his daddy duties as he held Raha in his arms.