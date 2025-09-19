WATCH | Rekha Sets The Stage On Fire With Her Iconic Moves At Shabana Azmi’s 75th Birthday Bash

Shabana Azmi celebrated her 75th birthday on Thursday in the presence of her loved ones, including Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar and Farah Khan. Among all was a legendary actress, Rekha, who enthralled the guests with her iconic number and no, it is not her 80s song but a 2000s track that left everyone in awe of her all over again. Yes, it is Parineeta's song Kaisi Paheli Zindgani, featuring Vidya and Rekha.

Rekha grooves to Kaisi Paheli Zindgani at Shabana Azmi's birthday bash

In a video going viral on the internet, Rekha can be seen dancing to Kaisi Paheli Zindgani, with Vidya, Madhuri, Urmila and birthday girl Shabana Azmi. Her unmatched energy proves that she is an eternal queen of performance. For the bash, Rekha opted for a black and white ensemble with matching headgear. She accessorised her look with chunky jewellery and wore black sunglasses to accentuate her look.

Shabana Azmi, on the other hand, looked elegant in a black and red traditional ensemble.

Another highlight of the bash was...

Shabana Azmi was seen having the time of her life at her 75th birthday bash, but it was incomplete without her couple dance with Javed Akhtar. The duo danced to Connie Francis’ classic Pretty Little Baby. With spinning, twirling and laughing, the couple made sure to remind the young couples of their energy and chemistry. Farah shared the video and wrote, "Now that's how u turn 75!! Happy birthday @azmishabana18 ❤️ may u n @javedjaduofficial always be this young."

What's next for Shabana Azmi?