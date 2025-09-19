Updated 19 September 2025 at 09:20 IST
WATCH | Rekha Sets The Stage On Fire With Her Iconic Moves At Shabana Azmi’s 75th Birthday Bash
Veteran actress Rekha danced to Parineeta's song Kaisi Paheli Zindgani, with Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Madhuri Dixit and Urmila Matondkar.
Shabana Azmi celebrated her 75th birthday on Thursday in the presence of her loved ones, including Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar and Farah Khan. Among all was a legendary actress, Rekha, who enthralled the guests with her iconic number and no, it is not her 80s song but a 2000s track that left everyone in awe of her all over again. Yes, it is Parineeta's song Kaisi Paheli Zindgani, featuring Vidya and Rekha.
Rekha grooves to Kaisi Paheli Zindgani at Shabana Azmi's birthday bash
In a video going viral on the internet, Rekha can be seen dancing to Kaisi Paheli Zindgani, with Vidya, Madhuri, Urmila and birthday girl Shabana Azmi. Her unmatched energy proves that she is an eternal queen of performance. For the bash, Rekha opted for a black and white ensemble with matching headgear. She accessorised her look with chunky jewellery and wore black sunglasses to accentuate her look.
Shabana Azmi, on the other hand, looked elegant in a black and red traditional ensemble.
Another highlight of the bash was...
Shabana Azmi was seen having the time of her life at her 75th birthday bash, but it was incomplete without her couple dance with Javed Akhtar. The duo danced to Connie Francis’ classic Pretty Little Baby. With spinning, twirling and laughing, the couple made sure to remind the young couples of their energy and chemistry. Farah shared the video and wrote, "Now that's how u turn 75!! Happy birthday @azmishabana18 ❤️ may u n @javedjaduofficial always be this young."
What's next for Shabana Azmi?
The veteran actress, who was last seen in Ghoomer, will be next seen in Lahore 1947. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the movie stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947, the film is based on Prof. Asghar Wajahat's drama - Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, and the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The movie was supposed to release earlier this year, but was postponed owing to post-production work.
