Updated 18 September 2025 at 23:52 IST
Aaishvary Thackeray Gets Clicked With Rumoured Girlfriend Alaya F's Mother Pooja Bedi At Nishaanchi Screening
The screening of Nishaanchi saw Alaya F gracing the red carpet as she supported her rumoured bae Aaishvary Thackeray. The U-Turn actress' mother Pooja Bedi also posed with Aaishvary on the red carpet.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi is all set to hit the big screens on September 19 alongside Jolly LLB 3 and Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi, which is the biopic of BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. A day before its release, the team hosted a grand screening in Mumbai, which was attended by the cast and crew of Nishaanchi and many other celebs.
The highlight of the night became lead actor and debutant Aaishvary Thackeray's rumoured girlfriend Alaya F and her mother showing up for the special event. Alaya and Aaishvary have reportedly been dating for several years now but have managed to their romance low key by not making many public appearances together. The screening of Nishaanchi, however, saw Alaya gracing the red carpet as she supported her rumoured bae. The U-Turn actress' mother Pooja Bedi also posed with Aaishvary on the red carpet.
Aaishvary, who is the grandson of former Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, was also seen with his mother Smita Thackeray on the red carpet. Others in attendence at the screening included Vishal Bhardwaj, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Avinash Tiwary, Mrunal Thakur and more.
Nishaanchi features Aaishvary in a double role as Babloo and Dabloo, along with Vedika Pinto in a key role. Sharing his experience creating Nishaanchi, Anurag Kashyap had earlier shared, "We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio who trusted me to do that, whole heartedly. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love - they were backed by great producers and great Studios. Nishaanchi is a story full of raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment, betrayal, redemption and the consequences of it all."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 18 September 2025 at 23:52 IST