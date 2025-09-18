Aaishvary Thackeray Gets Clicked With Rumoured Girlfriend Alaya F's Mother Pooja Bedi At Nishaanchi Screening

Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi is all set to hit the big screens on September 19 alongside Jolly LLB 3 and Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi, which is the biopic of BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. A day before its release, the team hosted a grand screening in Mumbai, which was attended by the cast and crew of Nishaanchi and many other celebs.

Celebs pose with Nishaanchi director Anurag Kashyap on the blue carpet | Image: Varinder Chawla

The highlight of the night became lead actor and debutant Aaishvary Thackeray's rumoured girlfriend Alaya F and her mother showing up for the special event. Alaya and Aaishvary have reportedly been dating for several years now but have managed to their romance low key by not making many public appearances together. The screening of Nishaanchi, however, saw Alaya gracing the red carpet as she supported her rumoured bae. The U-Turn actress' mother Pooja Bedi also posed with Aaishvary on the red carpet.

Pooja Bedi with Aaishvary Thackeray at Nishaanchi screening | Image: Varinder Chawla

Aaishvary, who is the grandson of former Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, was also seen with his mother Smita Thackeray on the red carpet. Others in attendence at the screening included Vishal Bhardwaj, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Avinash Tiwary, Mrunal Thakur and more.

Bollywood celebs at Nishaanchi screening in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla