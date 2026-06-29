Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar Starrer Surpasses ₹50 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty starrer is performing well in India. The film opened to a decent start on the first day of the release, collecting ₹19 crore (including preview shows). The film remained steady on Saturday, earning ₹20 crore. However, it was Sunday that helped the film's opening weekend look better on the chart.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹24.75 crore across 10,867 shows in India on the third day. Adding the collection, the net total stands at ₹63.75 crore and gross at ₹76.50 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹6 crore on the third day, taking the gross total to ₹16.70 crore.

Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹93.20 crore. Seeing this, the film is likely to surpass the ₹150 crore mark in the opening week. However, Monday holds the cards, deciding the fate of the rest of the week.

When and where to watch Welcome 3 on OTT?

Following its theatrical run, Welcome To The Jungle will make its digital debut on JioHotstar. Although the makers have not announced an official streaming date, the platform has already been confirmed as the film's OTT partner through its promotional material. Since Hindi movies hit OTT platforms 8 weeks after their theatrical release, Welcome 3 is likely to stream around August 2026.

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All about Welcome To The Jungle

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the action-adventure comedy film starred an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Jackie Shroff. The film serves as the third installment in the Welcome film series, succeeding Welcome and Welcome Back. It is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.