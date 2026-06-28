'If She Is Not Sexually Satisfied...': Akanksha Chamola's Old Comments On Divorce Resurface As She Reveals Separating From Gaurav Khanna On Lock Upp 2

The second season of the show Lock Upp premiered with the sensational revelation about television actor Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha Chamola heading for a divorce. They tied the knot in 2016 after dating for some time and have been married for close to 10 years. Their nine-year age difference was much discussed when Akanksha featured briefly on Bigg Boss 19 last year. Gaurav ended up winning the reality show and continued to make public appearances with his wife, without letting fans get a whiff of their troubled marriage.



Also read: BB19 Contestant Awez Reacts To Gaurav's Divorce From Akanksha Chamola

A resurfaced video shows Akanksha discussing divorce. Speaking about relationships and legal remedies, she shared how if a woman is feeling sexually dissatisfied in a marriage, it is legitimate grounds for divorce. She also emphaised on how topics like divorce, periods and other matters related to women's bodies and their desires are taboo in society. "Everything related to a female is a taboo," Akanksha said in an interview with Hauterrfly.

Comments on this resurfaced video highlighted how Indian men have no such legal remedies to resort to if they are stuck in a marriage where they feel unfulfilled in any manner, emotionally or physically. During Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav had talked about his wish to embrace fatherhood, while revealing that Akanksha was not ready to be a mother. He had also claimed that he loves his wife still and would stand by her side even if she never wished to be a mother.

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Akanksha reveals living separately from Gaurav

On Lock Upp 2, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year. "Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don't know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year," she said.

Akanksha and Gaurav married in 2016 | Image: Instagram

Akanksha also shared that even their families were of the opinion that they should spend some time away from each other.