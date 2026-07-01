Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees 8.8 Percent Growth On Tuesday

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty starrer opened on a promising note, only to face a downfall on Monday. However, on the fifth day of release, the film witnessed growth, despite the decline in the number of shows. The film is performing well at the worldwide box office and has already surpassed the ₹120 crore mark.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the action comedy starrer collected ₹9.25 crore across 10,616 shows in India. This brings the net total to ₹81.50 crore and gross to ₹97.17 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹3 crore, taking the overseas collection to ₹22.95 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹120.12 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle witnessed 29.06 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with maximum reported in Jaipur (55.8 per cent).

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Raveena Tandon's honest take on pay parity in film industry

In an interview with Rediff, Raveena stated that stark pay disparity between male and female actors exists in the industry even today. However, she remained hopeful of a future where actors would be paid the same amount for the same work.

"While a male and female assistant director would get the same remuneration, heroines still get paid less than heroes. They get private chartered planes while we don't even make as much money. Unfortunately, that discrimination still exists. But I'm sure, with time, even that will, slowly and steadily, even out," Raveena said.

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