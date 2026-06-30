Welcome To The Jungle And Cocktail 2 Effect On Alpha? Advance Booking For Alia Bhatt Starrer To Open On This Date Amid Low Hype

Alpha: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor lead the cast of YRF Spyverse's next entry Alpha. The movie will also feature a cameo from Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. Billed as an "origin story", fans are not only curious to know what Alpha has to offer but it will also reveal where the Spyverse is headed. The movie's budget is pegged at ₹125 crore, but the buzz surrounding its release is surprising low. Last two Spyverse movies - Tiger 3 and War 2 - were not commercially successful as much as the production house had hoped for. War 2, with Hrithik and Jr NTR, was a box office disaster and has forced the production house into a corner with regards to the future of the franchise.

As Alpha battles odds, the team has revealed when the movie's advance booking will open.

When to book Alpha tickets?

Promotions for Alpha have begun. The team is refraining from giving out specific story details in an attempt to keep the secrecy around the movie's plot. However, lead actresses Alia and Sharvari travelled to Jaipur recently and interacted with fans. YRF, meanwhile, announced that Alpha advance booking will open on July 1. The movie's release date is July 3 and the pre-sale window in India will not be a big one.

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Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail | Image: X

Recently released films Welcome To The Jungle and Cocktail 2 opened advance booking well in advance, but the biz remained low. Instead, these movies benefitted immensely from spot bookings after release. It appears like Alpha makers are also banking on positive word of mouth to drive biz rather than pre-release interest.

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