Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar Starrer Falls Short Of ₹100 Crore Mark In 1st Week

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar leads a big ensemble cast in director Ahmed Khan's Welcome 3. The comedy entertainer opened with paid previews on June 25. While the advance booking was slow, on release day, good reviews translated into footfalls. After Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle could emerge as the second straight hit for Akshay in the comedy genre. With its first week now over, Welcome 3 has minted over ₹130 crore worldwide. However, it missed out on the ₹100 crore club domestically and will now look to touch the milestone in its second weekend, beginning July 3.

Welcome 3 mints over ₹90 crore in first week

The first weekend collection of the movie was over ₹60 crore. This number was driven by positive word of mouth. Viewers have liked its madcap comedy and fun-filled gags. In 7 days at the domestic box office, Welcome 3 has earned ₹92.90 crore. Though the collections saw an expected decline during the weekdays, figures are expected to shoot up again over the weekend.

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Welcome 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan | Image: X

Welcome 3 started with a huge screen count of over 10000 shows. With Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha releasing on July 3, the screen count for Welcome 3 will suffer. Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. It follows Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The film marks Akshay's return to the franchise after he did not feature in Welcome Back. The film revolves around a group of flop actors and a film crew whose paths cross with a dreaded terrorist gang in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation turns into a series of absurd misadventures involving.

Akshay leads an ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, among others. After its theatrical run, the movie will stream on JioHotstar.