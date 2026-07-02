Inside Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's Wedding Venue, See Photos Of His ₹70 Crore Bandra Home
It is said that Aamir Khan's wedding with Gauri Spratt will see a gathering of around 150 guests, including the couple's families and their close friends.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are set to marry on July 5 in Mumbai. This is the actor's third wedding. He is separated from his former partners Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. On July 2, the Lagaan star confirmed that he will wed Gauri in an intimate ceremony, to be attended only by the family members of the couple and some close friends. Aamir also confirmed the wedding venue, stating that the function will take place at his residence in Mumbai.
Aamir's net worth is estimated to be over ₹1800 crore. He reportedly owns several properties in Mumbai and one of them will turn into his wedding venue come Sunday.
Though unconfirmed, Aamir will wed Gauri at Bella Vista and Marina Apartments in Bandra. The estimated price of this bungalow is over ₹70 crore. It is here that Aamir's mother also resides. The house has an old world charm.
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Right at the entryway stands an over 60-year-old peepal tree, which, according to the actor, his mom planted before he was born. The biggest attraction of the residence is that it is surrounded by greenery all around. In a polluted city, this is a big respite.
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The home opens to a spacious living room, which boasts of contemporary wooden work interiors and wall attachments.
The walls are filled with artwork that adds plenty of aesthetic to the beige walls. The controlled lighting will suit every mood and weather. The home also has a big balcony area, with a comfortable seating arrangement, perfect for a lazy evening.
This section of the abode is surrounded by trees and house plants on all sides.
Safe to say that those living here can be one with nature. Overlooking the house is the Mumbai sea.
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