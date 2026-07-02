Inside Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's Wedding Venue, See Photos Of His ₹70 Crore Bandra Home

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are set to marry on July 5 in Mumbai. This is the actor's third wedding. He is separated from his former partners Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. On July 2, the Lagaan star confirmed that he will wed Gauri in an intimate ceremony, to be attended only by the family members of the couple and some close friends. Aamir also confirmed the wedding venue, stating that the function will take place at his residence in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will wed on July 5 in Mumbai | Image: X

Also read: Aamir Confirms Date And Venue Of Third Marriage With Gauri

Aamir's net worth is estimated to be over ₹1800 crore. He reportedly owns several properties in Mumbai and one of them will turn into his wedding venue come Sunday.

Though unconfirmed, Aamir will wed Gauri at Bella Vista and Marina Apartments in Bandra. The estimated price of this bungalow is over ₹70 crore. It is here that Aamir's mother also resides. The house has an old world charm.

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The peepal tree at Aamir's residence was planted by his mother before he was born | Image: YouTube

Right at the entryway stands an over 60-year-old peepal tree, which, according to the actor, his mom planted before he was born. The biggest attraction of the residence is that it is surrounded by greenery all around. In a polluted city, this is a big respite.

Aamir Khan's Mumbai home is a nature lover's paradise | Image: YouTube

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The home opens to a spacious living room, which boasts of contemporary wooden work interiors and wall attachments.

A glimpse of Aamir Khan's living room | Image: YouTube

The walls are filled with artwork that adds plenty of aesthetic to the beige walls. The controlled lighting will suit every mood and weather. The home also has a big balcony area, with a comfortable seating arrangement, perfect for a lazy evening.

The balcony area of Aamir's home is spacious and perfect for a lazy evening | Image: YouTube

This section of the abode is surrounded by trees and house plants on all sides.

Aamir's home is surrounded by greenery | Image: YouTube