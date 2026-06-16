What Deepika Padukone's Father Found 'A Bit Too Much' About Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

The success of Dhurandhar is ringing loud. The franchise directed by Aditya Dhar became a benchmark blockbuster in a span of just three months and changed the film industry norms. From its runtime to violence and explicit language, much about the movies has been in discussion and now, franchise star Ranveer's own family has weighed in with reviews.

Deepika Padukone has subtly rooted for Ranveer's success throughout this period. In return, Ranveer reportedly took time out and accompanied Deepika on the sets of King. The couple is also expecting their second child. In a recent conversation, Deepika's father Prakash Padukone, former Indian badminton player, praised Dhurandhar. He said that the casting and performances in the movies were ace. But what he found "a bit too much" was the onscreen violence.

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Indeed, the violent scenes in Dhurandhar have been dissected by fans. Its realistic action choreography has been lauded and the blood and gore in it have also drawn mixed reviews. Overall, Prakash acknowledged the talk around both the positive and negative aspects of the film and seemed proud of his son-in-law's movie and the achievements it has made.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with Prakash Padukone at an event in 2023 | Image: X

After its record-breaking success in theatres, Dhurandhar is also one of the most trending movies on OTT. Both parts are simultaneously streaming on Netflix and JioHotstar and have drawn record viewership. As per reports, Dhurandhar: The Revenge alone has hit over 50 million views on JioHotstar after it debuted on the platform on June 4. On this platform, the Raw & Undekha version of the sequel premiered alongside a 30-minute pre-show packed with candid cast moments and behind-the-scenes stories.

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