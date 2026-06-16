Cocktail 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Sells 21900 Tickets, Inches Closer To ₹1 Crore

Cocktail 2 Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is a movie on a slow pace at the box office. The makers opened the ticket window a few days ago, and still the film hasn't sold enough to earn a crore. Helmed by Homi Adajania, it is a highly anticipated film of 2026 as it serves as the spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

Cocktail 2 day 1 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the film has so far sold 21900 tickets across 4344 shows, earning ₹88.43 lakh. It is believed that the number of shows is likely to increase, bringing respite to the opening day earnings. So far, the film has collected the maximum in Delhi (₹22.25 lakh).

Cocktail 2 passes with an A-rated certificate

Cocktail 2 underwent CBFC scrutiny and was passed with an 'A' certificate, making the film fit for viewing only by an 18+ audience. This makes Kriti Sanon's first A-rated film, while Rashmika's previous Bollywood outing, Animal (2024), also received an A rating, and several Shahid Kapoor films like Kaminey (2009), Udta Punjab (2016), Kabir Singh (2019), and O'Romeo (2026) have received an ‘A’ certificate earlier.

The publication also noted that Cocktail 2 is 2 hours and 30 minutes long. More information about the film's censor board formalities and the reason for the adult rating remains unknown. It should also be noted that the first movie in the franchise, released in 2012, was rated U/A.

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Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 19. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.