What Is On May 20 - Jr NTR's Birthday And War 2 Update? Hrithik Roshan's Warning Post For Taraka Gives A Major Hint

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have been gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated film War 2. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady. While Hrithik will be reprising his role as Kabir, it seems Jr NTR will be seen at loggerheads with him. This film marks RRR actor's Bollywood debut. After announcing the release date, the makers maintained silence and shared no update about the film. But it seems they have made special plans for Jr NTR's birthday, which is on May 20.
On Friday afternoon, Hrithik took his Instagram stories and shared a post that reads, "Hey @jrntr, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready? #War2." Soon after, Jr NTR responded with a warning to hunt him down. "Thank you in advance @hrithikroshan sir!!! Can’t wait to hunt you down to give you a special return gift Kabir…#War2," he wrote.
It seems the makers are set to either unveil Jr NTR's character or a teaser of the film on May 20. Soon after a banter between Hrithik and Jr NTR, fans started trending #War2Teaser on X. A user wrote, "Coming soon #War2Teaser. Get ready for..." Another wrote, "Time for #War2Teaser. Hype for it more than anything else !!" A third user wrote, "Coming soon #War2Teaser."
"Childhood dream of waiting @iHrithik and @tarak9999. It's Reality now. One dance byte will shatter the world. #War2 #NTRNeel," a fan wrote.
The first installment of the film, starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff, was helmed by Siddharth Anand. However, for the sequel, YRF opted for Ayan Mukerji. The film has been shot across the globe, including Europe. The action drama will hit the theatres on August 14, a day ahead of Independence Day.
