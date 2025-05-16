Who Is Rishma Rochlani? Meet Priyansh Jora's Fiancée, Who Made Her TV Debut With Show Chand Chupa Badal Main And Is Now...

TV actor Priyansh Jora has got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Rishma Rochlani. The actor took to his social media handle to announce the engagement and introduce his followers to his lady love. The couple recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai after a surprise proposal in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, two months ago. While we all know about the actor, not many know that his fiancée has also featured in several TV shows.

Who is Rishma Rochlani?

Rishma is a former TV actress who now works as a Sports Anchor. It seems she made her acting debut with the popular show Chand Chupa Badal Mein, co-starring Neha Sargam, Kinshuk Mahajan and Abhishek Tiwari. She played the leading role, the wife of Abhishek. She has also played a leading role in a show, Mohi – Ek Khwab Ke Khilne Ki Kahani, co-starring Vinita Joshi and Karan Sharma. On bagging a role in the show, Rishma even shared a paper clipping on her Instagram post.



Now, it seems she has quit the industry and is serving as an anchor. She has also shared several videos on her Instagram handle, talking to cricketers during the matches of Abu Dhabi T10.

A look at Priyansh Jora and Rishma Rochlani's dreamy proposal

The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle from their proposal ceremony and penned a heartfelt note, calling Rishma his "home". "Didn’t see it coming. But somehow, she’s everything I was moving toward." He further wrote, "Her name felt like home the first time I heard her say it. Not the home I came from—but the one I didn’t know I was looking for. The one I chose."

It was followed by a post offering a closer glimpse of the proposal.

Recently, the couple got engaged in the presence of their family. Rishma's brother shared a photo of the couple from the ceremony that shows her donning a red traditional outfit, while Priyansh can be seen in a sherwani.

