Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022. This year, the couple is celebrating their second wedding anniversary with their daughter Raha. On this special occasion, let us recall the time when Alia opened up about her intimate wedding with Ranbir at the latter's home in Mumbai's Bandra area.

When Alia opened up about her intimate wedding

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Alia Bhatt revealed that she and Ranbir only invited forty guests to their wedding. When asked why, Alia explained that she is socially awkward. She stated that she either has to engage in a really deep conversation or she does not speak at all.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress elaborated on this, saying, "I’m very awkward. I’m rarely buzzing, which is why my wedding also had just 40 people. I need to have a real, deep conversation or else I don’t talk." The actress also said that she is not superficial but has difficulty making small talk at gatherings. Furthermore, Alia admitted that she is bad at gatherings of more than seven people.

She said, "I’m not superficial. I find it very hard to go to parties and make small talk. I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re not talking to each other, you know, with any kind of seriousness. This conversation is not gonna matter.’ It’s why I’m very bad at gatherings with more than seven people."

When Alia shared that she had cold feet on her wedding day

Alia Bhatt made the nation proud when she made her Met Gala debut in 2023. A behind-the-scenes video from the same event's makeup room was shared on Vogue's YouTube channel. In the video, Alia revealed that she was feeling a little wobble on her knees before walking the Met Gala red carpet in 2023, which was similar to how she felt on her wedding day until the last moment. Now, Ranbir and Alia have completed two years of marital bliss.