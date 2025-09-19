When And Where To Watch Homebound, India's Official Entry At Oscars 2026

Homebound At Oscars 2026: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Hindi film Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. It stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, with Janhvi Kapoor featuring in a guest appearance. Based on Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times essay Taking Amrit Home, Homebound portrays the story of two childhood friends from a small north Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied. A 12-member selection committee picked Homebound from 24 titles in different languages as India's entry at the 98th edition of the Oscars.

The 98th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 15, 2026 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A shortlist of 15 finalists is scheduled to be announced on December 16, 2025, with the final five nominees announced on January 22, 2026.

When and where to watch Homebound?

Homebound was selected in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival and was screened recently at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it emerged as the second runner-up for the TIFF People’s Choice Award. With Homebound headed for Oscars, film enthusiasts would want to watch it. The movie is set for its India release on September 26. Its trailer premiered on YouTube on September 17. Homebound's OTT partner and release date is not known yet.

Homebound is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan | Image: X

Neeraj Ghaywan reacts to Oscar buzz for Homebound