When Emraan Hashmi Called Zubeen Garg's Ya Ali One Of The Biggest Hits In His Movie Career

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, best known for the song Ya Ali in Gangster (2006), passed away after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. The Northeast India Festival also issued a statement, saying that Zubeen Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving. "He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement added.

Zubeen Garg died after a scuba diving accident in Singapore | Image: X

Known for contribution to Indian music industry, especially his impact in the Assamese culture, Zubeen also sang in the Hindi and Bengali film industries. His Bollywood breakthrough came with the song Ya Ali' from Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer Gangster. The song also got him multiple award nominations.

In an interview, Emraan named Ya Ali as one of the standout songs of his acting career. All through his career, from the early 2000s till today, the music in Emraan's movies has always been praised. When asked what songs people must listen to understand how big the music from his movies was, the Tiger 3 spoke about the tracks that he has listened to the most over the years. He named Zara Si from Jannat (2008), Ya Ali from Gangster (2006), Bheegey Hont from Murder (2004) and Duaa from Shanghai (2012) as some of his favourite tracks. Zubeen lent his inimitable voice and style to Ya Ali and made it memorable. It still is one of the most revisited tracks in Hindi cinema.