Updated 19 September 2025 at 17:36 IST
When Emraan Hashmi Called Zubeen Garg's Ya Ali One Of The Biggest Hits In His Movie Career
In an interview, Emraan Hashmi named Ya Ali as one of the standout songs of his acting career. The hit track featured in the 2006 movie Gangster, featuring Emraan, Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, best known for the song Ya Ali in Gangster (2006), passed away after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. The Northeast India Festival also issued a statement, saying that Zubeen Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving. "He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement added.
Known for contribution to Indian music industry, especially his impact in the Assamese culture, Zubeen also sang in the Hindi and Bengali film industries. His Bollywood breakthrough came with the song Ya Ali' from Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer Gangster. The song also got him multiple award nominations.
In an interview, Emraan named Ya Ali as one of the standout songs of his acting career. All through his career, from the early 2000s till today, the music in Emraan's movies has always been praised. When asked what songs people must listen to understand how big the music from his movies was, the Tiger 3 spoke about the tracks that he has listened to the most over the years. He named Zara Si from Jannat (2008), Ya Ali from Gangster (2006), Bheegey Hont from Murder (2004) and Duaa from Shanghai (2012) as some of his favourite tracks. Zubeen lent his inimitable voice and style to Ya Ali and made it memorable. It still is one of the most revisited tracks in Hindi cinema.
Condolences and tributes also started pouring on social media, mourning Zubeen's death. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared a heartfelt tribute. "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come," a part of his tweet read. From the Hindi music industry, Armaan Malik, Vishal Mishra, Pritam, Vishal Dadlani and others fondly remembered Zubeen and his singing talent.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.