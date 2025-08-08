When Can You Book War 2 Tickets In India? Advance Booking For Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Will Open On...

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated film War 2. Ahead of it, the makers have opened the pre-sales in overseas markets and are now set to open in the domestic markets. Yes, India, get ready, the ticket windows are going to go live this weekend. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also stars Kiara Advani in a key role.

When will the War 2 advance booking go live in India?

According to Sacnilk, the action-thriller drama's tickets will go live on Sunday, August 10, exactly four days before the release. However, a few theatres might open the advance window a day earlier. The pre-sales will open across India on Sunday. The film is part of YRF Spy Universe and will clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie, which is already raking in money overseas and in parts of India.

To keep the audience hooked, the makers have been releasing new posters and songs from the movie. On Thursday, a new song, Janaab-e-Aali, featuring Hrithik and Jr NTR's dance face-off was teased to the audience. However, the Hindi lyrics have sparked mixed reactions online, with many calling them “childish and dumb” and a few even comparing the track to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar.

One user tweeted, “#JanaabeAali is good but not great like #JaiJaiShivshankar. We miss #TigerShroff & #HrithikRoshan chemistry (sic).” Another user, clearly unhappy with the lyrics, wrote, “Who the fcuk has written this song? Wtf rat kali, Diwali Janab bla bla abe aise kaun likhta hai (sic).”

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar was one of the highlights of War, which has added expectations for Janaab-e-Aali.