One Last Show! Dharmendra To Light Up Big Screen Posthumously With Agastya Nanda Starrer Ikkis

Dharmendra, affectionately known as the He-Man of Bollywood, has left a deep void with his death on November 24. The actor breathed his last at the age of 89, weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8. With a cinematic career spanning over six decades, the veteran star worked in over 300 films, with most emerging successful at the box office. He was known for his soulful performances in films such as Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dharam Veer, and many more. Over the years, the actor didn't lose his charm and continued to garner female attention. The charm peeked when he returned to Bollywood after 10 years in 2023 with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. His chemistry with Shabana Azmi and his will to break the barriers with a kissing scene swayed his fans, leaving them in awe of him.

A file photo of Dharmendra | Image: Instagram

The veteran actor was again going to shine on the big screen with Ikkis later this year, but before that, he left for the heavenly abode. The first look at the actor from the movie was released earlier today. The first look poster also features a strong monologue by the veteran actor.





Dharmendra to be seen on-screen posthumously in Ikkis

Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan) in a titular role, is slated to hit the theatres on December 25. The film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centred around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. It also depicts the events that happen when Brig. ML Khetarpal visits Pakistan 30 years later.



In the film, Dharmendra plays a major role of Agastya's father, Brig. ML Khetarpal (Retd.), who lost his son Arun at the young age of 21. Arun attained martyrdom in the Battle of Basantar.



Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah and Deepak Dobriyal. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 25, clashing with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

It will be a heartbreaking moment for the cast and crew of Ikkis during the promotions.