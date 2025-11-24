When Dharmendra Was Moved To Tears Looking Back At His Struggles Before Becoming The 'He-Man' Of Bollywood

When Dharmendra Was Moved To Tears Looking Back At His Struggles | Image: X

The passing of Dharmendra has left a deep void in the Hindi film industry. Over more than six decades, he appeared in over 300 films and built a legacy that remains timeless, from Sholay to Seeta Aur Geeta.

He started his journey with the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. At just 20, he faced the camera for the first time. He developed a passion for cinema after winning Filmfare magazine's nationally organised new talent award, which encouraged him to leave Punjab and move to Mumbai.

Known for his timeless legacy, Dharmendra once broke down in tears looking back on his struggles. In 2019, a promo from an episode of Superstar Singer appeared on social media, showing host Jay Bhanushali presenting a heartfelt tribute video to Dharmendra.

The tribute featured his birthplace, village, and school. Dharmendra grew emotional as the video highlighted Saneh Wal, his village located 10 km from Ludhiana, where he spent his childhood. It also showed a photo of him in his school uniform. People in the video mentioned that Saneh Wal’s railway station held a special meaning for him, as he often said he would travel to Mumbai one day and become a star.

The video carried the caption: Dharmendra Ji couldn't stop his tears when the #SuperstarSinger stage showed the world his journey and struggle to the film industry. Watch him and the #DhamakedarDeols this weekend on #SuperstarSinger at 8 PM.

When the video ended, Dharmendra could not hold back his tears. Sunny Deol, Karan, the judges, and the audience also became emotional. Dharmendra shared that he had spent some beautiful years in Saneh Wal and fondly recalled his childhood days.

