When Is Love And War Releasing 2026 Or 2027? Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Statements Leave Fans Curious

Love & War was slated for release on Christmas 2025. However, it did not release as planned. According to various reports, the movie has now been pushed back to 2027, and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly hinted at this recently. Now, yesterday, Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at the BAFTA Awards 2026 in London. She attended as one of the presenters for the night and wore a Marilyn Monroe-inspired Gucci gown.

During the Q&A session, Jigra actress spotlighted her upcoming films Alpha and Love & War. What made fans curious was that she addressed both films as the ‘anticipated release of this year.’

A video that Whynot Cinemas shared on X shows Alia Bhatt speaking about the clear difference between her upcoming action film Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama Love and War. She admitted she feels “curious” about how audiences will react to two completely different cinematic experiences.

Talking about her upcoming releases, Alia Bhatt said, "I have two very different films coming out this year. One is an action entertainer, Alpha, and then there's Love and War as well. Complete quintessential Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie with love, drama, and all of that. I mean, a lot of years of hard work and love and honesty gone into making this movie. As it does with every movie. I'm curious, actually, to see the response to both films. I can never tell while I'm in it. When it's out there, just hand it over to the world."

Meanwhile, a Reddit user shared clips of the couple from one of Alia’s BAFTA 2026 appearances and from Ranbir Kapoor’s Instagram Live session. The user captioned the post, “Alia says Love & War is coming this year, Ranbir says next year.”

It is important to note that Ranbir Kapoor did not mention that Love and War is delayed till next year. Many Reddit users also clarified this in the post’s comment section. One wrote, “So? Where did he said its coming next year? There are still 3 months after ramayana”

During his recent Instagram live session, the Animal star said, “I have been working very hard on the projects that I'm a part of. Love & War has been such an amazing experience. Working with Bhansali again, who just blows my mind. A director who is just the best in the last four decades. It would be really special. You will get updates very soon."